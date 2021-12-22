'Indian Cinema Shining Again': Allu Arjun at Pushpa Success Party

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna opened to good figures at the box office on December 17, and its cast and crew recently celebrated the film’s success by organising an event titled #PushpaMASSiveSuccessParty on Tuesday at Tirupati.

The movie, shot in the Seshachalam forest in Tirumala against the backdrop of red sandalwood, has not only put an extraordinary show in the south but also in the northern part of India where the Hindi version is doing well.

During the success party, Allu Arjun addressed his audience and thanked them for making his film such a hit. “I’d like to thank the audience from all over from Tamil, from Karnataka from Kerala and all over the North- everybody has been receiving the film fantastically well. I’d like to thank each and everybody for showering so much love at Telugu cinema, on Pushpa, and coming back to the theatres. And I am so happy Indian cinema is shining again. Jai Hind. Thank you (sic)," the south star said.

Allu Arjun’s performance in the role of a red sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj, his dialogue delivery, Rayalaseema accent, and energetic dance moves have won him appreciation from all quarters. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was all praises for the actor.

The film was the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and Sukumar. With a whopping pre-release business, the film’s worldwide box office collection after the first weekend stood at Rs 173 crore.

The film could be termed as the first pan-India hit film in 2021. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Sunil in important roles.

