Indian Documentary All That Breathes to Be Part of Cannes Film Festival

India’s All That Breathes, a documentary by Shaunak Sen will be part of the Cannes Film Festival’s Special Screenings this year. It follows the journey of two brothers, Nadeem and Saud, who work with injured black kites, the non-human casualties of Delhi’s ailing ecosystem. Rubbing shoulders with Sen will be no less a celebrated director, Ethan Coen (Jerry Lee Lewis), and Sergei Loznitsa (The Natural History of Destruction).

French director Michael Hazanavicius’ (The Artist) Z will open the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. This will have an Out of Competition slot. These were announced by the Festival General Delegate, Thierry Fremaux, at a crowded media conference in Paris today.

Some of the other titles will be:

Advertisement

The main Competition will include Canadian auteur David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider, Clair Denis’ The Stars at Noon and Festival regular James Gray’s Armageddon Time (a coming-of-age story with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong).

We will have from Japan the 2018 Palm d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters), who will present Brokers. This will not be in Japanese but in Korean. Also, South Korean master Park Chan-wook will offer a thriller, Decision to Leave. Park has previously won Cannes’ Grand Prix (2004 for Old boy) and Jury Prize (2009 for Thirst).

Two-time Palme d’Or winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Daradenne (Rosetta, L’enfant) will arrive with Tori and Lokita.

Renowned American director Kelly Reichardt will present Showing Up in Cannes alongside Nostalgia from Italian director Mario Martone, and RMNby Romanian auteur Cristian Mungiu. We will have among the first-timers Chie Hayakawa with Plan 75, Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret with Lles Pires, and Belc with Metronom. All these will screen in A Certain Regard section.

Frémaux confirmed 47 movies in this year’s official selections, including Jung-Jae Lee’s Hunt, Smoking Makes You Cough from French director Quentin Dupieux, Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen, and Ethan Coen’s Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind.

Advertisement

He also added that the main Competition jury would be confirmed in the next few days, and a few more titles would be added.

The Festival runs till May 28.

Here’s the Complete List of Titles:

OPENING NIGHT FILM (OUT OF COMPETITION)

Advertisement

Z by Michel Hazanavicius

COMPETITION

Armageddon Time by James Gray

Boy From Heaven by Tarik Saleh

Broker by Kore-Eda Hirokazu

Close by Lukas Dhont

Crimes of the Future by David Cronenberg

Decision to Leave by Park Chan-Wook

Eo by Jerzy Skolimowski

Frere et Soeur by Arnaud Desplechin

Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi

Leila’s Brothers by Saeed Roustaee

Les Amandiers by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Nostalgia by Mario Martone

Showing Up by Kelly Reichardt

Advertisement

Stars at Noon by Claire Denis

Tchaïkovski’s Wife by Kirill Serebrennikov

Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund

Tori and Lokita by Jean-Pierre et Luc Daradenne

RMN by Cristian Mungiu

UN CERTAIN REGARD

All the People I’ll Never Be by Davy Chou

Beast by Riley Koeugh and Gina Gammell

Burning Days by Emin Alper

Butterfly Vision by Maksim Nakonechnyi

Corsage by Marie Kreutzer

Domingo and the Midst by Ariel Escalante Meza

Godland by Hlynur Palmason

Advertisement

Joyland by Saim Sadiq

Les Pires by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret

Metronom by Alexandru Belc

Plan 75 by Hayakawa Chie

Rodeo by Lola Quivoron

Sick of Myself by Kristoffer Borgli

The Silent Twins by Agnieszka Smocynska

The Stranger by Thomas M. Wright

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

All That Breaths by Shaunak Sen

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind by Ethan Coen

The Natural History of Destruction by Sergei Loznitsa

CANNES PREMIERES

Dodo by Panos H. Koutras

Irma Vep by Olivier Assayas

Nightfall by Marco Bellocchio

Nos Frangins by Rachid Bouchareb

OUT OF COMPETITION

Elvis by Baz Luhrmann

Masquerade by Nicolas Bedos

November by Cédric Jimenez

Three Thousand Years of Longing by George Miller

Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Hunt by Lee Jung-Jae

Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen

Smoking Makes You Cough by Quentin Dupieux

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.