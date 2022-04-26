Indian Idol 12 Fame Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal Could Not Attend Sayli Kamble's Wedding, This is Why

Indian Idol 12’s second runner-up Sayli Kamble tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Dhawal on April 24 and treated her fans with mesmerising photos of their union. However, fans were heartbroken as her co-contestants and good friend Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal were missing from the wedding. The three Indian Idol finalists formed a good bond on the show and maintained that friendship even after it ended. Sayli’s Indian Idol’s co-contestants Nachiket Lele and Nihal Tauro also attended the wedding.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Kanjilal, Indian Idol’s 1st runner-up revealed the reason for not attending the wedding. “Mujhe kal dopahar mein leg par bahut zor se lag gayi (I hurt my leg badly yesterday afternoon) and I also have a cold and a cough. I was supposed to go with Mohd Danish but later chose to not travel," she told ETimes as reported by Zoom Entertaiment.

Advertisement

Pawandeep, the winner of season 12 said that he had just landed from Nepal and was heading home, so he couldn’t attend Sayli’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Sayli and Dhawal got married in a traditional Marathi ceremony. In the video shared by the singer, one can see the dulha- Dhawal, arrive in a ghodi. Dhawal arrived in a white kurta, paired with purple pyjama, shawl and turban. On the other hand was Sayli, who looked like a quintessential Marathi bride in a yellow saari with a pink border and matching purple shawl. She entered the mandap while under a flower canopy. The bride was glowing and looked so so happy.

See the video here:

Advertisement

Sayli and Dhawal had gotten engaged in December 2021. Dhawal had popped the question to the singer, and she instantly said yes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.