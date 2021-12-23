Indian Idol 12 Fame Sayali Kamble Engaged to Long-time Boyfriend Dhawal

Sayali Kamble, the Indian Idol 12 contestant who had won the hearts of the audience with her sweet voice and captivating smile, has got engaged to her boyfriend Dhawal. Dhawal and Sayali have known each other for a very long time. The former was also present in the finale of ‘Indian Idol 12’. Dhawal has also shared a beautiful photo of his engagement with Sayali on his Instagram handle.

The caption with the picture reads: “Will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. Will keep loving you till my last breath..!!"

In the picture, Sayali is wearing a gorgeous pink dress and sporting a stylish hair-do. Dhawal, clad in a blue embroidered sherwani, is seen holding her mehndi-adorned hand. The pose is beautiful, with Sayali blushing and smiling.

Sayali has shared a photo with Dhawal after the finale of Indian Idol 12 and thanked all her fans for voting in her favour. She also confessed her love for Dhawal on her Instagram handle.

Nihal Tauro, a fellow Indian Idol contestant, shared photos of the engagement function on his Instagram.

The chemistry between Sayali and Nihal Tauro was much-talked-about during ‘Indian Idol 12’. A lot of rumours of their linkup had also surfaced. However, they had denied all such rumours.

