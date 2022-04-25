Indian Idol 12 Fame Sayali Kamble Ties Knot With Beau Dhawal; Wedding Pictures Out

It’s time to extend congratulations to Indian Idol 12 fame Sayali Kamble, who married her lover Dhaval in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding on Sunday (April 24). In Mumbai, the couple tied the knot in front of their family and close friends. Sayali donned a yellow saree with a pinkish border to the nuptials and looked as breathtakingly beautiful as ever.

While Sayali has yet to share images from her wedding, other Indian Idol 12 contestants who attended the event shared photos on social media. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nachiket Lele, and Nihal Tauro were also spotted at the wedding. The singers shared photos from Sayali’s wedding day on Instagram and sent their best wishes to the bride and groom.

While sharing pictures from Sayali and Dhaval’s marriage ceremony, Nihal penned a beautiful note for them. He wrote, “Many many congratulations to you Sayali Kamble and Dhawal on your very special day. All the lovely wishes to both of you for the new journey of your life, may your love forever grow. Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness."

Sayali looked gorgeous in a traditional gown, which she paired with Maharashtrian naths, he said (nose ring). The bride wore a saree, and the groom complimented her with a white sherwani.

Sayali and Dhawal got engaged in December 2021. Dhawal posted a photo of himself with Sayali at the engagement ceremony, along with a heartfelt note. He wrote, “I will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. Will keep loving you till my last breath."

Sayli rose to prominence following her appearance on Indian Idol 12. She has classical vocal training. She has also been in reality series such as Amul Voice of India, Mummy Ke Superstars, and Gaurav Maharashtracha. She may presently be featured on Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2 as a captain.

