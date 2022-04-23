Indian Idol 12 Fame Sayli Kamble Flaunts Her Mehendi as Pre Wedding Festivities Begin; See Pics

Indian Idol 12’s second runner up, Sayli Kamble is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Dhawal in a few days. In fact, the pre wedding festivities have already begun for the singer. Sayli had her Mehendi ceremony, and she took to social media to share pictures.

Sayli had her mehendi yesterday, i.e., on the 22nd of April. The singer wore a strappy green kurta and a sharara as she flaunted her elaborate mehendi design. Sharing the pictures, Sayli wrote, “Mehendi❤️❤️❤️" Her happiness was visible on her face. See the pictures here:

Advertisement

It was in December 2021 that Sayli had shared how Dhawal had proposed to her. She captioned the post as, “Thank you so much @dhawal261192 for always being there.. My love, my friend, my guide and now my partner for Life.. can’t wait to be yours forever..I love you ❤️" She had said yes, and the duo got engaged. Here’s the video:

Sayli and Dhawal also had a cute pre-wedding photoshoot and the pictures look straight out of a dream. In one of the posts, she revealed the date of her wedding to be 24th April.

Sayli will hardly be getting any time post her wedding since she will be seen as one of the Captains in Superstar Singers Season 2. In an earlier interview with TOI, she had said, “Honeymoon will have to wait because right now I am doing Superstar Singer season 2 and I am busy with that."

Advertisement

Talking about how Dhawal has supported her, Sayali had revealed, “My father and my fiancé were the ones who pushed me to give auditions for Indian Idol 12. They are very supportive towards my career and they have stood by me in my journey and wished for my success."

We can’t wait for more pictures from Sayli and Dhawal’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.