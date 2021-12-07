Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan Holds Arunita's Hand in Viral Instagram Reel, Clears Breakup Rumours

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan along with runner-up Arunita Kanjilal is currently in Canada. The duo, who is joined by their former co-contestants of the music reality show, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish, have been performing at various concerts together. When not performing, Pawandeep and Arunita are making the most of their time during the snowy season in the North American country. Recently, they were spotted enjoying snowfall with their friends on the streets of Canada. Pawandeep and Arunita, who are one of the most fan-admired musical duos, sang the song Meri Sanson Mein Basa by Udit Narayan from the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

A video shared on Pawandeep’s Instagram page showed the duo clad in thick layers, braving the snow. The Indian Idol 12 winner looks happy as he sings, while his frequent collaborator looks cheery and excited as she joins him. The post was captioned, “Thank you Vancouver for the love, can’t wait to perform in Edmonton now." In another video, Pawandeep is seen holding Arunita’s hand as they pose for a happy picture with Danish and Sayli, indicating that all is well between them. Recently, there were reports doing the round that Arunita’s family was not comfortable with her rumoured relationship with Pawandeep, and therefore, she opted out of a music video featuring the Indian Idol 12 winner.

Advertisement

The four of them had a successful musical tour in the United Kingdom. Earlier this month, Pawandeep and Arunita along with Sayli and Danish performed in London at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Advertisement

Pawandeep and Arunita have teamed up on many projects since the singing reality show. Arunita was scheduled to feature with Pawandeep in a new music video directed by Raj Surani. The three had previously collaborated for the music video titled Manzoor Dil, released in October. Makers are looking for a new female face after Arunita expressed her discomfort in acting. She will, however, be a part of the song in the capacity of a playback singer.

The director was quoted as saying, “We said you should have told us earlier. Now we have to replace her with another actress. But we respect Arunita and her parents’ decision. Therefore, we have replaced her in the next video."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.