Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Joins Superstar Singer 2 As ‘Captain’ | Deets Inside

After the success of Superstar Singer 1, the makers of the show have now announced another exciting season of its homegrown kids-based singing reality show. Superstar Singer 2 will celebrate ‘Singing Ka Kal’ by bringing forth some of the most remarkable small wonders from across the country who have a unique sense of musical expression, dedication, and enthusiasm. It has also been revealed that just like the first season, Superstar Singer 2 will also have a well-appointed panel of captains who will nurture and groom the budding musical stars.

Indian Idol 12’s winner Pawandeep Rajan also be seen in the show as one of the captains. Yes, you read it right. Hailing from Uttarakhand, this hugely popular musical genius who is an audience favourite, will serve as an inspiration to the country’s young dazzling voices and will help them enhance their singing talent.

Advertisement

Talking about the same Pawandeep Rajan expressed excitement and mentioned how he has been getting an overwhelming response after the Indian Idol 12. “In the last few months, I’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of love and blessings I’ve received. Whatever great heights I have achieved till date, I owe it all to the people of this country. Without their support, I wouldn’t be here; thanks for bestowing your trust in me," he said.

Pawandeep also talked about being a captain for the kids-based singing reality show and shared that he will share his learnings and knowledge with the contestants. “I am really excited to be starting this new chapter of my life as captain with Superstar Singer 2 and grooming some of the fabulous young stars that country has ever seen or heard. I am really thrilled to be able to mentor as well as learn from these youngsters. This journey is definitely going to be a lot of fun and enriching with all my co-captains. While friendly rivalry will always exist among us, we are aware of our capabilities as singers and plan to share our learnings and knowledge with the contestants on the show," Pawandeeo added.

Meanwhile, the premiere date of Superstar Singer Season 2 has not been announced so far.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.