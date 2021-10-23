Watch: Pawandeep Rajan Pops the Question to Arunita Kanjilal in 'Manzoor Dil' Music Video

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal on Saturday treated fans to their first-ever music video together. Titled Manzoor Dil, the song showcases terrific onscreen chemistry between Pawandeep and Arunita, who first met on Indian Idol 12.

Pawandeep and Arunita’s much-awaited romantic single was unveiled at 11 am on Saturday. Pawandeep has not only crooned “Manzoor Dil" but has also composed the song, along with former co-contestant Ashish Kulkarni. The romantic track brings alive the magic of Pawan and Arunita, and their melodious voice will leave you spellbound. In the music video, Pawandeep is also seen popping the question to Arunita.

Ahead of the release of the music video, the singing duo came together to request fans to shower love on Manzoor Dil. They sang a few lines of the song and thanked fans for their constant support in a video shared on Instagram.

The teaser was released a few days ago in which Pawandeep can be seen going down on one knee as he proposes to Arunita with a stunning ring.

Speaking about the song, Pawandeep in a statement said, “This song is very close to my heart because not only is this my first music video with Arunita, but this is also my debut track as a music director. This is a melodious romantic song and we are sincerely hoping you would enjoy our chemistry and the energy which matched with this song."

In March 2022, Pawandeep and Arunita will begin their first-ever international tour in the United States. Former Indian Idol 12 contestants Sayli Kamble and Danish Mohammed will join the duo.

