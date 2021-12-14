Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal Kept Out of Her Music Launch Event with Pawandeep Rajan for This Reason

The teaser of Indian Idol 12 fame duo Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s song Fursat dropped on December 13 and it has received an outstanding response from their fans. But apart from the song, Arunita has been in the headlines for refusing to do Raj Surani’s next song. Following this, it is believed that Arunita is being kept out from the music launch event, which will be held on December 16.

A source told ETimes that the media will most likely ask Arunita why she refused to shoot the third song with Pawandeep and it is the last thing the song maker wants at the occasion which will unveil his next work. Moreover, Raj wants Chitra Shukla, who is featured alongside Pawandeep in Fursat, to be under the spotlight and not Arunita. The makers fear that the media attention on Arunita can push Chitra into the background, also it can shift the entire focus from the song to her controversy of refusing Raj’s song.

The song Fursat which features Pawandeep and Chitra is directed by Raj, and sung by Pawandeep and Arunita. Sharing the teaser, the Indian Idol 12 winner wrote, "Yeh toh sirf promo hain, full video Abhi baki hai. Fursat is my favouite song. (This is just a promo; the full picture is still left).” Fans extended best wishes to the singer and the entire team of Fursat. They even lauded Pawandeep’s acting chops and vocals.

As far as Arunita’s controversy is concerned, Raj felt cheated when Arunita opted out from featuring in his second song, despite agreeing to do three songs with Pawandeep. But the singer went back on her words. Many believe that Arunita’s decision to quit is linked due to the long chain of events wherein her equation with Pawandeep was questioned. Reportedly, Arunita and Pawandeep's alleged love story did not go down well with the former’s parents.

