Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan Invites Arunita Kanjilal To Sister's Wedding, Watch Them Perform At Sangeet

Recently, Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Ranjan’s sister Chandni Rajan tied the knot in Uttarakhand. Several pictures and videos of singer Arunita Kanjilal from the wedding have been making rounds on the internet. As Chandni got married in Uttarakhand, Arunita joined the Indian Idol 12 winner and his whole family in Champawat, and participated in every function, from haldi and sangeet to the wedding.

In the now-viral photos and videos, Arunita was constantly by the bride’s side through the ceremonies. It is evident that Pawandeep had been a gracious host to Arunita, and family, friends. Fans and followers have shared many pictures of the duo on social media. Both can be seen dressed in yellow outfits posing with other guests in one of the pictures, which appears to be from the haldi ceremony.

Arunita and Pawandeep also delivered a beautiful performance during the pre-wedding ceremonies. During the wedding ceremony, Pawadeep can be seen holding the phoolon ki chadar and Arunita, who was looking lovely in the red lehenga, can be seen standing beside him.

Pawandeep’s sister Jyoti Rajan can also be seen in many videos bonding with Arunita. The singer can be seen braving the cold in some of the pictures, as she was trying to fix her shawl in some, while in others, she can be seen wearing a bomber jacket over the outfit.

Watch glimpses of Arunita and Pawandeep from his sister’s wedding ceremonies here:

Indian Idol 12 enjoyed great TRPs. The show not only had the viewers enjoying good music but fans were also seen rooting for Pawandeep and Arunita. Rumours about their relationship surfaced on the internet when the host of the show, Aditya Narayan, teased both of them for being together several times on stage. Social media and the netizens never get tired of adoring the beautiful friendship and the bond that Pawandeep and Arunita have.

