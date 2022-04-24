Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble Marries Dhawal in A Traditional Marathi Ceremony, Dulha Enters on Ghodi; Watch

It is a special day today for Indian Idol; 12 finalist Sayli Kamble. The singer, who had finished as the second runner up on the show, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Dhawal in a traditional Marathi ceremony. She also shared a glimpse of her wedding for her fans and followers.

In the video shared by Sayli, one can see the dulha- Dhawal, arrive in a ghodi. Dhawal arrived in a white kurta, paired with purple pyjama, shawl and turban. On the other hand was Sayli, who looked like a quintessential Marathi bride in a yellow saari with pink border and matching purple shawl. She entered the mandap while under a flower canopy. The bride was glowing and looked so so happy. See the video here:

Sayli’s Indian Idol’s co-contestants Nachiket Lele and Nihal Tauro also attended the wedding. Videos of the Varmala ceremony was shared by Sayli’s fan page. See it here:

Earlier, Sayli had shared pictures and videos from her pre-wedding ceremonies. From mehendi to haldi, the bride-to-be was glowing and her happiness was visible.

Sayli and Dhawal had gotten engaged in December 2021. Dhawal had popped the question to the singer, and she instantly said yes.

Earlier today, Sayli’s co contestant from Indian Idol 12, Arunita Kanjilal wished her on her wedding. Talking to ETimes, she said, “Sayli di is having a very busy schedule and she’s been juggling between her marriage preparations and work, but I feel that she has balanced it really well. All I can wish for is a happy married life for her ahead." She also confirmed that she has been invited to the wedding, and the reception and that she, along with fellow contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Mohd Danish will be attending the ceremony.

Sayli will be skipping her honeymoon because of Superstar Singer 2 where she will appear as a captain. We wish Sayli and Dhawal a happy married life.

