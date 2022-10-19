Indian Idol 13: 'Aap Bengali Kyu Nahi Seekhte?', Sharmila Tagore Asks Host Aditya Narayan

Sharmila Tagore is of the opinion that Indian Idol 13 host Aditya Narayan should learn a bit of Bengali. The veteran actress, who was a special guest in a recent episode of the singing reality show, was talking to one of the contestants in Bengali when Aditya tried to interrupt. However, the host appeared to be struggling with the language barrier. The exchange promoted Sharmila Tagore to insinuate that perhaps the host could learn a bit of Bengali like she and other Bengali-speaking people learn to speak Hindi.

Several clips of the exchange have now gone viral. The veteran actress was seen conversing with contestant Sonakshi, who is from Kolkata. She asked Sharmila Tagore if she could address her as ‘kakima’, a term of endearment used by Bengalis, usually meaning ‘paternal aunt.’ Sharmila replied by saying that she can call her “Kakima, mashima, didi, didima, whatever you want.” (You can call me your maternal aunt, sister, grandma, whatever you want) The contestant was giddy with joy at being spoken to so sweetly and shared that she would be singing two songs-both of which were apparently Sharmila’s favourites. The contestant further mentioned that she was very happy that the veteran actress was present on the show.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Amidst this conversation, host Aditya Narayan interrupted and said, “Amake bujhte pari na (I am not able to understand)”, in broken Bengali. Sharmila immediately corrected him and said, “Agar humlog Hindi bol sakte hain Bengal se aake, aap log kyun nahi Bengali seekh sakte hain?” (If we can learn Hindi, why can’t you learn Bengali?). Aditya then said, “Ektu ektu chestha korchi (I am trying).” And Sharmila definitely seemed impressed.

Advertisement

Take a look at one such post here.

Twitter users reacted to the exchange and left several comments under the mentioned post. One user wrote: “Absolutely correct answer!” while another user wrote: “Bengal has gifted the best talents in Bollywood. It must be a priority language.”

The 13th season of the long-running Indian Idol went on air last month.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here