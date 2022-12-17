Indian Idol 13 Contestant Rishi Singh Impresses Ranveer Singh, Star Gifts Him Brooch

Ranveer Singh recently attended the reality show Indian Idol 13, along with Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rohit Shetty, to promote their movie Cirkus. While he enjoyed the performances by all the competitors, contestant Rishi Singh’s rendition of the SP Balasubramaniam song Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai impressed him the most. So much so, that he even gifted him a cloth brooch. While giving him the brooch, Ranveer said, “You are ready for playback singing. RS, aapne mausam badal diya hai (You changed the vibe). There is a gift for you since you sang so well."

Pointing towards Rohit, the actor further added, “Ye RS ji aapke liye gift laaye hai. (This RS brought a gift for you). RS (Rohit Shetty) ki taraf se RS (Ranveer Singh) dega RS (Rishi Singh) ko ye gift. (From RS, this RS will give a gift to RS)." Jacqueline and Pooja praised his performance as well.

Ranveer is playing the lead in Rohit’s forthcoming comedy film Cirkus, after Sooryavanshi. Fans have already grown eager to watch the Gully Boy actor’s skill in the comedy genre, thanks to the trailer that was released earlier this month. The first song from the film, Current Laga Re, is already at the top of the charts.

A paparazzo Instagram account posted a video of Ranveer shaking his legs to Current Laga Re, as he left a studio during a photoshoot. The actor can be seen dancing in front of the paps while donning a stylish black outfit, a cap, white sunglasses and a bling chain. He is also briefly seen hugging his director Rohit. The Dil Dhadakne Do Actor was, needless to say, at ease.

Indian Idol 13 is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.

