Indian Idol 13 Is Coming Soon; On-Ground Auditions Announced

One of the most popular singing reality shows on television is coming back. Yes, you guessed it right. Indian Idol 13 is coming soon with its 13th season. On Saturday, Sony TV dropped a promo announcing the same and revealing that on-ground auditions for the show will begin soon.

The promo features the winners of the last three seasons of Indian Idol - Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani and Pawandeep Rajan. A voiceover then announces that while they won the titles in the previous seasons, you can win the trophy this time. It then reveals that the on-ground auditions will be held in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, and Delhi in the month of July.

“Indian Idol ke Ground Auditions shuru ho rahe hain 8 JULY se, aapke nazdeeki sheher mein! Save these dates aur ho jaiye taiyyar!" the caption of the promo reads.

Advertisement

Several fans took to the comment section and expressed excitement for the show. ‘Wow’, one of the comments read. Some people also enquired about how can they register for auditions. “How can I register myself for Indian idol ground auditions," a comment read. One of the netizens also alleged that the show is biased and wrote, “The biased show arrived, we didn’t forget the last season (the injustice to deserving candidates like Anjali, Nachiket, Arunita)."

Advertisement

The first season of Indian Idol premiered in 2004 when Abhijeet Sawant emerged as the winner. The last season of the show i.e season 12 held its grand finale in August 2021. It created history as it was a 12-hour long finale in which several singers including Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, Anu Kapoor, and Sonu Nigam among others performed. Pawandeep Rajan won the trophy whereas Arunita Kanjilal was the runner-up.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.