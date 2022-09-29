Indian Idol 13: Netizens Slam The Show After Rito Raba's Elimination From Top 15, Call It 'Scripted'

The singing reality show Indian Idol 13 is facing backlash from Netizens after the elimination of contestant Rito Raba from the list of Top 15. The show has found its top 15 contestants after gruelling rounds of auditions across the country. The Top 15 list included names like Vineet Singh, Sanchari Sengupta, Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Shivam Singh, Sonakshi Kar, Navdeep Wadali, Senjuti Das, Chirag Kotwal, Kavya Limaye, Anushka Patra, Rupam Bharnarhia, Pritam Roy, Debosmita Roy and Shagun Pathak.

Netizens, however, don’t seem to be too happy. Several Indian Idol fans wanted contestant Rito Raba from Arunachal Pradesh to make it to the top chosen ones but unfortunately, he did not make the cut. After finding out about Rito Raba’s elimination, several fans took to Twitter and questioned the creditability of the show and its judges. Some even called it ‘fake’ and ‘scripted’.

One Twitter user wrote, “Nowadays nothing is real, In the name of reality shows ( Indian Idol, Saregama and many many more ) there are just looting the audiences and just to gain more viewership ’TRP’ It’s really sad to know our brother RITO RIBA got eliminated in Top14."

“this is not fair yaar, Rito is sensational, He is far better than all others, he should be in top 15," wrote another

A netizen wrote, “#boycottindianidol Eliminating fresh voices like Rito Riba…Is this seriously a reality show? They didn’t even allow him to sing a Hindi song. And yes plz stop this NEHU-ROHU cringe drama."

Some lashed out at Neha and tweeted, “He is not eliminated because he doesn’t need autotune. When the judge is an autotune queen what u can expect."

Well, this isn’t the first time, Indian Idol has faced such criticism from the viewers. Earlier too, judge Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s scripted romance got the audience upset. Previously, the show was called scripted and fake when Neha Kakkar was spotted welcoming Falguni Pathak amid their remake feud. They shared the stage for the Navratri special episode, days after Falguni amplified criticism over Neha’s O Sanjna Song being a recreation of her hit 90s track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Indian Idol 13 is being hosted by Aditya Narayan. Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya are judging the show.

