Indian Idol Telugu Winner Vagdevi: I Want to Do Playback Singing for Keerthy Suresh

Indian Idol Telugu finally found its winner in Vagdevi after a wait of almost four months. The grand finale, which premiered on the Telugu OTT platform Aha on June 18, climaxed with South megastar Chiranjeevi handing over the shining trophy, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to Vagdevi. She also bagged an opportunity to sing in the upcoming Geetha Arts film.

Sharing her excitement about winning the show, Vagdevi told us, “My family is on cloud nine right now. They are more excited than I am. This is my first win in my entire life. The last time I won something this big was when I was in second grade. So, they are super proud and pumped up about it."

Vagedvi said that the show came to her at a time when she was clueless about what she wanted to pursue in her life. “Indian Idol Telugu came at the right time in my life. I’m in the final year of my graduation and I’ve been thinking about what I wanted to pursue next. Suddenly this show happened and I applied here and cleared the audition. Now, I have finally become the winner. So it feels like the universe was giving me the sign that this was my time to use my skill which is singing."

Vagdevi said that she wants to be a playback singer in the South film industry. “I actually want to sing for Keerthy Suresh. I like her so much. I want to become a renowned playback singer and at the same time, I also want to continue the classical music that I have been pursuing for 15 years. I have a sister and we have learned singing together so I want to share the stage with her everywhere possible."

Meanwhile, Sreenivas earned the second position and took home a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. Vaishnavi was declared the second runner-up and was awarded a cheque of Rs 2 lakh. Indian Idol Telugu was judged by Thaman S, Nitya Menon, and Karthik.

