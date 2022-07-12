Indian Matchmaking 2: Sima Taparia Is Back On Duty, Teases 5 Things To Expect From New Season

India’s star matchmaker Sima Taparia is back with yet another season of Indian Matchmaking and this time around, it seems like the Netflix show will finally witness a wedding! For the unversed, Indian Matchmaking is a reality series based on the arranged marriage set up in India. The first season featured prospective brides and grooms from India and the US.

The second season seems no different. Netflix released new stills from season 2 and it appears that we will meet a few familiar faces while a bunch of new ones will be making their debut on the show. Of the familiar ones, we spotted Aparna Shewakramani and Nadia Jagessar. They’ve clearly not given up on the hope of finding someone through Sima aunty.

While Aparna is seen on yet another date, Aparna gives Sima a happy hug in a still. Fans are hoping that they’d finally get a happy ending. Besides the two teases, fans are also introduced to new faced but their identities are still unknown. While we wait to see who the new additions to the show are, Sima aunty is also preparing us for a proposal and a wedding. A picture of a sunset proposal along with a groom performing a puja by a body of water is featured in the new still.

Check out the pictures below:

Indian Matchmaking is slated to release on August 10 on Netflix. The announcement has been received with mixed reactions. “Gonna probably hate-watch it," an Instagram user said. “OMMMGGGG totally rooting for vyasar, aparna and someone who’s name idk," added another. “The question is why are they returning not when will they return," a third comment read.

Indian Matchmaking was a popular show in 2020 but was heavily criticised for its portrayal of Indian society. Several social media users were upset that the show created a wrong image of the country for the international audience.

Speaking about it, Sima told Pinkvilla in 2020, “There are critics everywhere and now as a star I take criticism positively. I believe that will help me do well. Today, women speak up and stand for their choices, which is a great progress. As a matchmaker, my role is to strike a balance between two people and ensure their preferences are fulfilled. Many a times, it’s not the girl or boy but family making decisions for them, in that case I help them and leave it to them to decide."

Despite the criticism, Indian Matchmaking was nominated for the Emmys in 2021. The show was nominated in the category of Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. However, it lost out the award to another internationally popular show RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked.

