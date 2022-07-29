Indian Matchmaking 2 Trailer: Sima Aunty Manages More Expectations as She Helps Singles Find Partners

Sima Taparia, who became an extremely popular face with Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking is back with the second season of the matchmaking show. The trailer was released recently and Mumbai’s Sima Aunty is once again set to find the perfect match for singles. The trailer featured some old faces from season one alongside some new clients who come from different backgrounds and thought schools. This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients with wishlists ranging from man-buns to an “ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian" diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell.

Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition, and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies.

Watch it here:

The first season featured prospective brides and grooms from India and the US. Indian Matchmaking was a popular show in 2020 but was heavily criticized for its portrayal of Indian society. Several social media users were upset that the show created the wrong image of the country for the international audience.

Speaking about it, Sima told Pinkvilla in 2020, “There are critics everywhere and now as a star I take criticism positively. I believe that will help me do well. Today, women speak up and stand for their choices, which is a great progress. As a matchmaker, my role is to strike a balance between two people and ensure their preferences are fulfilled. Many a times, it’s not the girl or boy but family making decisions for them, in that case I help them and leave it to them to decide."

Indian Matchmaking season 2 will drop on Netflix on August 10, 2022.

