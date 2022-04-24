Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty Makes a Swagger Entry with Rohit Shetty Himself; Watch

It was a few days back that Rohit Shetty made a new addition to his cop universe. This time, the Delhi Police will strike back, and not on the big screen. The Police force will be coming on OTT, and Sidharth Malhotra is donning the uniform. Titled Indian Police Force, this will be the first story of the cop universe to be releasing on the web. It will be special for another reason too- it will have the first female cop of the cop universe- played by none other than Shilpa Shetty. Now, the actress has shared a new video with the director.

In the video, we can see Shilpa making a swagger entry as the cop. She has Police written on her uniform, and she seems to be from the special force. Beside her is none other than director Rohit Shetty. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Ready. Shetty. Go. 🇮🇳" See the video here:

It was just yesterday that Shilpa Shetty shared her look from Indian Police Force. She captioned the picture as, “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time; Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe!"

Speaking about Indian Police Force, Rohit Shetty had said in a statement, “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."

Reports suggest that the show will be shot in Goa.

