Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra Nails Action Sequences as Rohit Shetty Follows with 27kgs Camera, Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty are both set to debut on OTT. The actor and the director are collaborating for a new project of the cop universe. But, this time, it will be a series instead of a film, and will release on Amazon Prime. We are talking about Indian Police Force, which will also star Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Just a few days back, Sidharth Malhotra had shared glimpse of how the action sequences are being filmed. Now, director Rohit Shetty has shared another BTS from an action sequence.

In the video, Sidharth can be seen fighting some men. While he throws one on the wall, breaking a glass, he throws another off the stairs. Captioning the video, Rohit Shetty wrote, “It’s weird how glass breaks, body hits & staircase falls are normal for us!… By the way, the camera weighs 27 kgs!" Check out the video here:

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty commented on the video and wrote, “Just another normal day @itsrohitshetty" Neil Nitin Mukesh also commented on the post. Many fans took to the comments and revealed how eagerly they are waiting for the series. Some also lauded the hard work and commented how people do not realise the hard work that is put in every scene.

Indian Police Force was announced a few weeks back. The shoot is currently going on in Goa and it also stars Vivek Oberoi. Talking about the project, Rohit Shetty had said, “My only aim is to make it big. The biggest series. We have been watching a lot of series from abroad. Nothing wrong in it but it’s time something has to go from India. And that’s what I want to do." Sidharth Malhotra called Indian Police Force a dream collaboration and said, “It has been my dream to collaborate with him. After a successful release on Amazon with Shershaah, we are looking forward to this exciting project. It’s my most special project."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.