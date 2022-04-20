Indian Police Force Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Dons The Uniform Once Again After Shershaah

Rohit Shetty has joined hands with Sidharth Malhotra for his OTT debut titled ‘Indian Police Force’. On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to social media and dropped the first teaser of his upcoming series. The teaser begins with Rohit traveling in a police car. He then tests a gun and fires some shots. Later, the video shares a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra walking with his intense cop avatar. He can be seen donning the uniform once again after Shershaah.

“INDIAN POLICE FORCE in Our cop universe goes digital And when we go Digital it has to be BIG. Proud to bring you India’s biggest Action series on Amazon prime. #FilmingNow," Rohit Shetty wrote while dropping the teaser.

Indian Police Force pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. The show aims to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide.

Even Sidharth Malhotra shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and expressed excitement for the project. “When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself!" he wrote.

Talking about the project, director Rohit Shetty revealed how he has been working on this show for years now. He also mentioned collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra and said, “I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has a number of other projects lined up as well. The actor will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. The movie also stars Disha Patani in the lead. Sidharth has also been working on Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

