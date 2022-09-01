Indian Post to Soon Honour Kiccha Sudeep With a Special Postal Envelope

Kannada star Kichha Sudeep is still fresh off the success of his recent film Vikrant Rona, which made good money at the box office. While his fans have every reason to celebrate following the release of the movie, there is more good news for them. Fans of Sudeep may soon find an image of their favourite star on postal envelopes as the Indian Postal Service Department is bringing out a special ‘Postal Envelope’ for Kiccha Sudeep.

For hundreds of years, the Indian government’s Department of Posts has been producing Special Postal Envelopes to commemorate significant occasions, honourees, and individual accomplishments. This time, the Indian Postal Department is commemorating the silver jubilee of Sudeep on the Indian screen as the celebrity has recently celebrated 25 years in the movie business.

Madesh, a representative of the postal service, graciously invited Kichcha Sudeep to the inaugural celebration during a visit to his home after obtaining the NOC from him and his family. This unique envelope’s launch will take place soon. Kannada cinema and Kichcha Sudeep’s fans have appreciated this move of the Postal Department on social media.

The actor is also going to celebrate his birthday tomorrow September 2. A week before his birthday, a profile pic trend is sweeping through Twitter, with fans urging others to put up a common profile pic, paying a tribute to Sudeep.

Sudeep made his television debut with Sudhakar Bhandari’s Premada novel which aired on Udaya TV. He entered the Kannada film industry through the film Tayavva and his breakout film was Huccha released in 2001, the film that gave him the prefix Kiccha, bestowed upon him by fans.

