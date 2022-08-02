Indian Railways Enquiry Booths to Now be Called Sahyog

The Ministry of Railways, through a circular, has asked the administration to change the name of enquiry booths to Sahyog at railway stations. In an order dated August 1, the Ministry of Railways said, “Ministry of Railways has decided that Zonal Railways should modify the nomenclature of Enquiry cum information booth/ counter to SAHYOG and necessary instructions to be issued to all concerned accordingly.’’

Neeraj Sharma, the executive director of passenger marketing under the Railway board, headed the committee on the development. The order has been passed to various general managers of Indian Railways.

While speaking to the media, the railway official said that the development is taken in view that these enquiry centres do various works. They said if a passenger needs a wheelchair, enquiry centres come to play. Even for railway enquiry, they assist the passengers.

Advertisement

Thus, the board has decided to change the nomenclature of these enquiry centres to Sahyog. The word Sahyog means to assist and hence the work undertaken by these centres will justify the nomenclature. At the railway stations, the board of enquiry booths will now be changed to Sahyog.

Recently, the railways started unmanned railway booths. The initiative was taken particularly for the New Delhi and Old Delhi station’s enquiry booths. A video conference system was introduced. This system included a mike, LCD Television, hotline, and monitoring machines.

The unmanned booths worked digitally where the passengers asked their queries on the mike. An official from the control room will appear on the LCD screen and answer the questions.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here