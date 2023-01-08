India's Best Resorts Host, Rocky Aur Rani Star Harman Singha Calls 2023 One of the Most Exciting Years | Exclusive

Actor-host Harman Singha has a lot to look forward to in 2023. He kicks off the year by hosting a new travel show, titled India’s Best Resorts, in which he and his co-host Simaran Kaur will take viewers into some of the most luxurious resorts in the country. He then has two big projects in the pipeline — Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Yaariyaan 2, dubbed as Yaariyaan Forever. With so much happening this year, Harman tells News18.com that 2023 is one of the most exciting years of his life.

The actor, who was seen in series such as Shoorveer and Potluck last year, shares his excitement about hosting the new travel show, working with Karan Johar and more.

Advertisement

It seems like a big year for you — with the show premiering and you also have a few Bollywood projects in the pipeline. Are you excited, or nervous?

Besides India’s Best Resorts, I have one other show and a couple of Bollywood projects. It is probably one of the most exciting years of my career so far and it is amazing to always have something to look forward to. As an actor and as a host, you are always looking forward to working with new and exciting people, and I have been fortunate as I am getting to learn so much.

Please tell us a little about India’s Best Resorts.

Honestly, the show for me is like a dream job. It is one of those opportunities that just you have to grab. We have traveled to Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Kashmir and a lot of these experiences were first-time experiences for me. As somebody who loves to travel, I thought that, personally, there was growth and fun that I have had. I have learned a lot. It has a lot of content for all kinds of people.

Of the many resorts you visited as part of the show, which one would you call your favourite?

Advertisement

This is a very tough question because I thoroughly enjoyed all eight of them. But if I have to pick then I think going to Gulmarg and living at Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa (was my favourite experience). It was a very warm experience there. It was stunning. I would really like to thank Nexa Journeys presents India’s Best Resorts on Zee Zest for this opportunity.

Every travel show comes with its share of challenges. What were the challenges you faced?

Advertisement

As most of the shoots had to be done in the morning, the challenge is that you are always running against time. There were challenges throughout but I feel the entire crew and team of the show were so in tune and also Simaran and I as hosts were very comfortable and collaborative. All challenges pushed us towards excitement and fun.

Shifting focus to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, how was the experience of working with Ranveer and Alia?

Advertisement

He is definitely a powerhouse but sadly I did not have any scenes with Ranveer Singh or Alia Bhatt. I am doing an entirely stand-alone scene. But I hope to meet with them very soon.

You also have Yaariyaan Forever in the pipeline. Have you begun shooting for it?

Yaariyan Forever is already on set. I am really looking forward to it as I am playing an antagonist for the first time. It has a great cast Vinay (Sapru) sir and Radhika (Rao) ma’am are directing it. It’s going to be a big movie because of the cast.

There are rumours that the film is a remake of the Malayalam movie Bangalore Days. Are the speculations true?

Advertisement

I actually have no idea, I feel this can be best answered by Vinay sir or Radhika ma’am, or someone from the T-series team because I am not at liberty to discuss content or the script right now.

An 8-episode series - NEXA Journeys presents India’s Best Resorts launching on 8th January 2023, at 2.00 pm, on Zee Zest and Zee Zest HD.

Read all the Latest Movies News here