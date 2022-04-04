'India's Economy Breaking Record After Record Like RRR': Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has compared RRR’s success to India’s economic growth. RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is racing towards collecting Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Celebrities from all walks of life are talking about the SS Rajamouli magnum opus.

Recently, speaking at a recent press conference, Union Minister Piyush Goyal compared the film’s glorious theatrical run to India’s economic growth. Recently, India’s export figure reached $418 billion for the financial year 2021-2022.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “I have learnt that RRR is perhaps the country’s biggest film, and has earned over Rs 750 crore. Likewise, I feel India’s economy is also breaking record after record."

The team of RRR was overwhelmed by Piyush Goyal’s words and thanked him. The official Twitter handle of RRR shared the video and wrote, “Thank you @PiyushGoyal Ji for your kind words. Films are a country’s soft power and we are glad to be a small part of India’s growth. Here’s to hoping many more Indian films make path-breaking records at the Worldwide Box Office (sic)."

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is breaking all the records at the box office, and it has been received very well by the audience. The film has already collected over Rs 800 crore worldwide and is currently marching towards the 1000 crore mark. The Hindi version of RRR has already crossed Rs 150 crore.

Made on a budget of around Rs 400 crore, the epic war drama also has Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn. The Hindi version of RRR has already overtaken Baahubali’s lifetime business in Week 1. It is expected to easily cross Rs 200 crore.

