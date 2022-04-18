India’s Got Talent 9 Winner: Divyansh and Manuraj Take Home Trophy and Rs 20 Lakh Cash Prize

Beatboxer Divyansh Kacholia from Jaipur and flautist Manuraj Singh Rajput from Bharat, Rajasthan have been announced as the winners of the talent reality show India’s Got Talent Season 9. The two contestants have bagged the winner’s trophy along with the prize money of Rs 20 lakh. Divyansh and Manuraj amazed the viewers and the judges alike with their magical performance of Indian classical and beatboxing during the grand finale episode. The two often leave the guests and judges stunned with their magical performances. One such performance of their musical rendition of the music of the 1983 released film Hero.

As for the runner-up, aspiring singer Ishita Vishwakarma, popularly called Chhoti Lata, was declared the first runner-up and the Bomb Fire Crew from Delhi were declared the second runner-up of the show. Each runner-up received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each.

IGT Season 9’s top 7 finalists were Rishabh Chaturvedi, Bomb Fire Crew, Demolition Crew, Warrior Squad and BS Reddy along with Ishita Vishwakarma and Divyansh and Manuraj. Along with the cast of Heropanti 2, the finalists were also cheered by the Superstar Singer 2 captains - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Salman Ali, Judge Himesh Reshammiya and host Aditya Narayan.

The judges of India’s Got Talent Season 9 were Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir and Arjun Bijlani was the host. The grand finale of the talent hunt show was graced by the star cast of Heropanti 2 - Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria,and Nawazuddin Siddique.

Divyansh Kacholia explained his feeling about becoming the winner of IGT9. As quoted by India Today, he said, “I am happy because this is revolutionary in the history of Indian reality shows where two musicians who collaborated to find their own sound, have been declared as winners of India’s Got Talent S9! I feel that now all the instrumentalists, may it be beatboxers, sitar players, or flautists, will grab the spotlight and feel confident that their dreams can also come true."

Manuraj Singh Rajput shared that he feels elated with the win.

The flautist said, “I could not imagine that there even was a level of happiness beyond being ecstatic. I am not only floating on cloud 9 but I think I’ve reached what’s called the nirvana of happiness. Collaborating with Divyansh came to us out of the blue but the play of the fates was such that we have now become the winners of the show where we met. Our win is a win of all the instrumentalists in the country who are still in the background. It’s time to come forward and be recognised for your talent because the Indian music industry is ready and thriving for change! This win is an invitation to musicians to find their sound and make the best of it."

