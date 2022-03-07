India's Got Talent: Bad Salsa From Kolkata Makes A World Record -- Watch

Sonali Majumdar and her dance partner Maraju Sumanth from Kolkata have set a new world record on India’s Got Talent with their performance. The duo calls their team Bad Salsa.

The preview for the episode has been shared on social media by Sony Entertainment Television with the caption, “India’s Got Talent ke manch par banega ek naya world record, jab #BadSalsaGotTalent dikhayenge apna unstoppable talent! Dekhiye iss proud moment ko #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par."

Advertisement

In the Instagram video, all the judges as well as the studio audience were shocked to see the performance by the Bad Salsa. The expressions of Shilpa Shetty and Madhuri Dixit were worth watching.

The promo starts with Bad Salsa doing continuous twirling. Manoj Muntashir, a judge on the show, mentioned that the record for continuous spins was 125. The Bad Salsa then went on to break the record to rapturous applause from the audience and judges.

Soon after Bad Salsa impressed the judges and viewers with their performance, everyone stood up with thrill and amazement. Madhuri and Sanjay encouraged the contestants with applause and whistles.

As the couple made the record, Shilpa gave a standing ovation and said, “It’s a record on India’s Got Talent" and dropped the mic. Simultaneously, show guests Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor encouraged the contestants with whistles and applause.

In the last episode of the show, a magician made Shilpa Shetty dangle mid-air without any support.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.