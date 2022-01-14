India's Got Talent: Kirron Kher Wants to Take Magic Rope Home, Shilpa has one Question

A new promo video of the 9th season of India’s Got Talent has been released by the TV channel that will air the show from January 15.

The promo video of the show has been shared on Sony TV’s official Instagram account and accumulated 36,000 views so far. “Ek aisa jaadui hunar, jisse pakad nahi paayi kisi ki nazar! Dekhiye aise aur bhi kayi magical talents ko #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, 15th January se, every Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par."

In the promo, Kirron Kher, who is a judge alongside Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah on the show, was seen impressed by the performance of the contestants.

Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher had a good laugh during a contestant’s act. When the contestant manages to open the hands tied with the rope in 2 minutes, then Kirron Kher expresses her desire to take this “magic rope" home. She says to the contestant, “Yeh jo rassi hai hum ghar le jayenge (I want to take this rope home)." To this, Shilpa Shetty commented, “Kyun? Aap Anupam ji ko baandhne wali hai? (Why? You want to tie up Anupam ji with it?)."

Replying to Shilpa in the promo video, Kirron says, “Anupam Ji toh vaise hi maahir hai, hath hi nahi aate (Anupam ji is an expert, he is beyond my reach anyway)." Hearing this, the studio audience, as well as the judges, starts laughing.

