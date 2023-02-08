It is a moment of pride for India as music composer Ricky Kej was recently awarded his third Grammy Award. Originally hailing from Bengaluru, he received the prestigious accolade for the album ‘Divine Tides’ and the musician did not fail to dedicate the honour to his home country. Congratulations are in order for Ricky Kej, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the victory via social media. Now, it is the dairy giant Amul who paid a buttery tribute to the musician in their popular topical.

In their comic strip, a caricature of the composer can be seen devouring the bread and butter but what steals the limelight is their unique tagline. “Kej is all the Rej. Amul for Garma Grammy snacks" reads the inline caption of the new topical. Ricky Kej who appears to be moved by the comic strip re-shared the topical on Twitter and expressed his gratitude. “You know you have made it in life when Amul acknowledges you through their comic strip. So grateful for all the love," he wrote.

Notably, the US-born music composer shared the huge victory with Stewart Copeland who was the drummer of the evergreen British rock band The Police. Copeland collaborated with Kej on the album and at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, the duo bagged their gramophone trophy in the immersive audio album category. The musician was pitted against Christina Aguilera, The Chainsmokers, Jane Ira Bloom, and Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondeheimsolistene in the same category.

Divine Tides consists of nine songs and last year Ricky Kej ended up winning a Grammy for the same album in the Best New Age Album section. After bagging the award, Kej stated on Twitter, “Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India." Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated the musician and wrote, “Congratulations Ricky Kej for yet another accomplishment. Best wishes for your coming endeavours."

His latest win has become his third victory at the Grammy Music Awards. He took home his first accolade in the Best New Age Album category for ‘Winds of Samsara’ back in the year 2015.

