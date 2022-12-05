Indo-Canadian Influencer Meghna Thakur Passes Away At 21, Fans Pay Tribute

Megha Thakur, a popular Indo-Canadian TikToker who was known for her body positivity videos, died at the age of 21. Her parents shared the heartbreaking news of her sudden and unexpected demise in an emotional note on Instagram. “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022, in the early morning hours," read the note.

Meghna’s parents further highlighted that she was a confident and independent young woman. They further added, “She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing."

“At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey," concluded Megha’s parents.

Megha Thakur, who was from Brampton, Ontario in Canada, amassed a sizable following on TikTok and Instagram as a result of her videos promoting body positivity and self-confidence. With over 930k followers on TikTok, she regularly spoke about the value of accepting one’s body as well as the need for media representation of a variety of body types.

Megha had a strong fan base that admired her for both her talent as a dancer and her take on inclusivity. Soon after the news of her untimely death made headlines, many of her fans expressed their grief about the same on social media. “Rest in peace Megha Thakur, you powerful and lovely soul," commented one user. “I can’t believe Megha Thakur passed away, dude, I’m in disbelief right now," noted another. A third user expressed, “Megha Thakur, you powerful and amazing woman, rest in peace."

According to reports, Megha Thakur’s parents emigrated to Canada when she was barely one year old. She was a student at Canada’s Western University. Megha made her TikTok debut soon after she got enrolled in the college.

