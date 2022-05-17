Indravathi Chouhan to Receive Behindwoods Gold Medal for Oo Antava Song

Indravathi Chouhan became an overnight sensation following the hit song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise. And now the singer has added another feather to her hat. She will soon receive the Behindwoods gold medal for the song.

Indravathi informed her fans on Twitter that Behindwood, a leading digital media group, has completed 19 years in 2022. It will be the 8th edition of Behindwoods Gold Medals. She also attached her photo where it was written that she received this award for the most popular singer of the year.

Alongside her photo, Indravathi attached a letter from Siva Shankar N, the executive director of Behindwoods. The letter said that the award ceremony will be held at Prasad Studios, Chennai on May 21 and May 22 this year. According to the letter, 500 million people across the globe will watch this ceremony.

According to the latest developments, this two-day event will be organised on May 21 and 22 this year. This decision was taken due to bad weather conditions in Chennai. On this occasion, Behindwood will present gold medals to the most popular films, best actors and singers. Behindwoods is at the top of its game in Digital Media with 161 crore views across the globe every month.

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava was released on January 7 this year. Written by Chandrabose and composed by Devi Sri Prasad, this song became a driving force for the audience to watch Pushpa: The Rise. The song is still a chartbuster, trending at number 68 on YouTube.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun’s electrifying moves were a major highlight of this song.

