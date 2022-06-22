'Infinitely Happier': Ilayaraja Congratulates Kamal Haasan On Vikram's Success

Music maestro Ilayaraja congratulated actor Kamal Hassan on the success of his film Vikram, which has wreaked havoc at the box office. In the first part of the movie, which was released in 1986, it was the legend Ilayaraja who composed the music for the film. First, let’s have a look at the post of the veteran composer.

The music maestro wrote “Let the victories continue to pile up Sa-ko-ta-ra-ra !!!@ikamalhaasan. It is infinitely happier and happier to see your blooming face. Do you know Vikram Mamukam - it is a smile of victory! Can be changed as."

This tweet also reflects that the veteran is elated following the success of the movie Vikram. Netizens loved the post of Ilayaraja. A user commented, “Raja sir is one of the greatest composers in the history of world cinema. I would rank him no 1, considering the number of film songs and background scores he has composed in his lifetime so far. His music is his version of soul music akin to Marvin Gay, Temptations among others."

As reported by India Today, “The film has crossed Rs 375 crore at the box office worldwide and is now marching towards the Rs 400 crore mark." Vikram was released in theatres on June 13.

The action thriller has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil play lead roles, Suriya appears as Rolex in a cameo. Various other actors like Gayathrie, Vasanthi, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, and Santhana Bharathi were seen in supporting roles.

