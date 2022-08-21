Injured Hrithik Roshan Takes GF Saba Azad For Special Vikram Vedha Trailer Screening, See Pics

On Sunday, lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen making their way out of a special trailer screening of the actor’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha. A remake of a Tamil film of the same name, Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan play the titular roles in the Hindi film.

The paparazzi in Mumbai spotted Hrithik and Saba walking out of a theatre where the screening took place. Hrithik appeared to be injured as he was spotted wearing a sprain band on one of his wrists. For the screening, Hrithik opted for a black tee with a pair of denim pants. Saba, on the other hand, wore a black crop top and matching baggy pants. Both the stars sported caps and masks.

Advertisement

Hrithik was spotted a few days after social media trolls called for the boycott of Vikram Vedha. For the unversed, shortly after Laal Singh Chaddha was released. With calls to boycott the film at its peak, Hrithik had given the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer a glorious review which led to trolls targeting Vikram Vedha.

Advertisement

He wrote: “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful." As soon as he tweeted for the film, ‘boycott Vikram Vedha’ started trending on Twitter.

Pushkar and Gayathri’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller original (same title) that was released in 2017. The original featured Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as lead actors. The film is slated to release later this year.

Besides Vikram Vedha, Hrithik also has Fighter in the pipeline with Deepika Padukone. This marks their first film together.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here