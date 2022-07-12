Insensitive Scenes To Be Removed From New Version of Kaduva: Prithviraj Sukumaran

After the controversy surrounding dialogue deemed insensitive to differently-abled people in the Malayalam movie Kaduva, an edited version of the film sans the objectionable portions, is soon to be released. On Monday, lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran apologised once again for the offensive dialogue he delivered in one of the scenes. He added that a version of the film without the offensive dialogue has been submitted to the censor board for re-certification and will be sent to the exhibition systems for upload as soon as it is received.

At a press conference, the actor stated that the decision to cut the phrases was made on Saturday when he and other team members learned about the significant criticism on social media over particular dialogues. The censor board must recertify the re-edited print before it can be used, and as they are not in session on Sunday, it was sent on Monday. The approved version is anticipated to be delivered by Tuesday, he said.

While acknowledging that they had no control over theatres abroad, Prithviraj said they would send the updated copy to distributors there and would maintain in touch with them to request that the old material be replaced with the new. The actor added that it was never the goal of the scene or the dialogue in question to degrade or offend people with disabilities.

Prithviraj was seen in a scene from the movie, which was released on July 7, making inappropriate remarks about people with disabilities and their parents. Parivaar, a group of parents of kids with intellectual and developmental disabilities, had contacted the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities after receiving a lot of backlash on social media regarding the movie dialogue. There was significant backlash against the film on social media as well.

