Inside Ali Fazal's Trip To 'Mecca and Then Medina'

Ali Fazal has paid a visit to the holy shrine of Mecca and Medin. The actor is currently busy shooting in Saudi Arabia for his upcoming Hollywood action film, Kandahar.

The actor has shared a clip of his visit on Instagram. Ali dedicated the visit to his ‘Amma’ and ‘Nana’ saying that he will probably never heal from their loss. He went on to add in the long caption that seeking, instead of healing is the key to all answers. He said he prayed for friends, family and those in need of love and he still had more love to give. He also boasted about choosing an appropriate song for the clip that plays with Raheemun Aleemun playing in the background.

A part of this caption read, “o Medina and then Mecca. What a way to end my shoot. I am truly blessed I think in many ways. I like to think, at least. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But I prayed and I prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love."

His post has received more than two lakh likes and comments from several people including his girlfriend Richa. “So beautiful. So glad you got to go. Blessed be Ali, you’re God’s child and thank you for the prayers. A lot of healing is needed," she commented on the post.

Kandahar is Ali’s fourth Hollywood biggie. Before this, he had shared worked with legendary actors like Vin Diesel, Judi Dench and Gal Gadot in Furious 7, Victoria and Abdul and Death on the Nile, respectively. The action-thriller, Kandahar, which also stars Gerard Butler is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who is known for his work in Greenland, Felon and Angel Has Fallen, among other projects. Former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune co-wrote the screenplay, which is based on his own experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

