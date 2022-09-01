Inside Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol’s Temple Visit

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol’s YouTube vlogs are all things fun. Now, in a new video, the couple have announced that they are all set to pay a visit to Lord Ganesha temple with their son Veer.

They shared the video on their YouTube channel, Couple Of Things, with the title, “Veer Ki Mannat Poori Hui." In the video, Anmol said, “We have told you in a previous blog how we struggled to conceive and we were trying to do several things just to make that happen. At that time someone told us that there is a temple in Karjat jahan aap bacche ki mannat mangenge toh poori hogi (Your wish to have a child will get fulfilled there). We went there in 2018 and now our wish has been fulfilled. Let’s go to the Bal Ganesa temple where we prayed for Veer."

The video has received over 50,000 views and the comments section was filled with love and well wishes.

Amrita and Anmol dated for several years before marrying in 2016. The couple welcomed Veer in November 2020

Amrita Rao keeps sharing glimpses of her little bundle of joy on Instagram. A while back, the actress allowed us to take a look at the moment when she gave birth to Veer. The picture screams love from lives away. Along with it, she wrote, “That Moment in the Operation Theatre when VEER was Born … when Words don’t matter… its Just that Look."

Amrita Rao is known for her roles in films including Ishq Visk, Main Hoon Na.. and Vivaah.

