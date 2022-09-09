Inside Bipasha Basu’s Baby Shower Ceremony ‘Shaad’: Mom-To-Be Looks Graceful In Saree

Bollywood celeb couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. Recently, an intimate baby shower ceremony was organised for Bipasha and the actress has shared photos and videos from the function on social media. They celebrated the Bengali ceremony of Shaad wherein expecting mothers are pampered with their favourite food. Bipasha wore a pink silk saree and matching bangles for the occasion.

Sharing a video, in which, her mother Mamata Basu and mother-in-law Deepa Singh did arti for her, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Aamaar Shaadh. Thank you, Ma." In the video, Bipasha is also seen enjoying her favourite dishes.

For her next post, Bipasha Basu shared photos with her mother Mamata Basu and captioned them as “Wish to be a Ma like you. Love you Ma." She also added the hashtags “My mommy Is the Best" and “food coma."

“All dressed up for some love and eating," reads the caption of Bipasha Basu’s next post, in which she showed her complete look for Shaad.

Sharing photos with Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Babies" and also commented, “Aamaar."

On August 16, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced that they were going to have a baby. Their post read, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.

“Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga."

