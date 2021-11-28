Inside BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Concert: Jungkook, RM Send ARMYs Into a Meltdown, See Pics

The wait is finally over for BTS fans as they got to see the septet perform on stage after almost two years. The South Korean band will hold four Permission to Dance on Stage concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 27-28 and December 1-2. ARMYS from all over the world witnessed an enthralling performance on 27th and have taken to social media to share their reactions. One of the jaw-dropping moments for the fans were when group leader RM was spotted removing his shirt on the stage. Though he did not go completely shirtless, fans were amazed.

ARMYs also had a collective meltdown when the youngest member Jungkook gave a glimpse of his perfectly toned body. Fans took to Twitter to share the pictures and their reaction to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans are also planning a special surprise for the eldest member Jin who celebrates his 29th birthday on December 4. They started trending MoonForJinLA on Twitter and dedicated a page for the celebrations called Jin PTD LA D4 Project (12/2). The ARMYs have planned to place moon-shaped boxes over their Army Bomb and their cell phone to give the impression of a lit-up moon inside the stadium.

This is because Moon is Jin’s solo track with BTS on the Map of Soul: 7 album. The Twitter account has tutorials on how to make the moon cutouts and detailed instructions on the steps to follow.

Earlier this week, BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook was once again nominated for a Grammy award. The group was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group category for their single Butter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.