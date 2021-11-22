Inside Edge Season 3 Trailer: Personal Vendetta Takes Centre Stage in Vivek Oberoi-Richa Chadha Show

The makers of Inside Edge Monday unveiled the much-awaited third season of the Amazon Prime Video original series. With rivalries thickening both on and off the field, newer and murkier secrets are about to unfold in pursuit of Indian cricket team captaincy. Following the remarkable success of the two seasons, as shown in the trailer, the third installment promises more surprises, more mystery, and more entertainment, pumping up the drama manifold.

Created by Karan Anshuman, the third season of the hit web series stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta, and Amit Sial

Here are some of the photos from the show’s trailer launch event:

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

“With Inside Edge, the intent has always been to level up from where we left last season and offer a narrative speckled with newer story arcs, characters, and oddities that would intrigue the viewers. From Vikrant- Bhaisahab’s face off to the road ahead for Mumbai Mavericks to the big league of Indian cricket, the plot thickens this time, unravelling surprises and secrets you weren’t ready for. In Inside Edge Season 3, the rivalry deepens, not just on the field but off it as well. The entire team has put in their best efforts into making this season full of suspense and drama and I hope the excitement for the series only continues" said Creator Karan Anshuman

Director Kanishk Varma shared “The love and appreciation Inside Edge has received from its fans right from the first season has been overwhelming and our sole aim has been to match their excitement with this season. We have integrated every character to the core of the narrative, so what transpires on screen connects immediately with the audience bringing them back to the compelling story that was left at a cliffhanger. Season 3 will bring forth new mysteries and new game plans both on and off-field that will soon unravel."

The stakes are higher in Season 3, as ‘the game behind the game’ becomes more intriguing and a personal vendetta takes the centre stage. Prime members can stream all ten episodes of Inside Edge Season 3 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

