Inside Kanchana Actress Raai Laxmi’s Beach Diaries; Check Pics

South actress Raai Laxmi, best known for films like Julie 2, Cinderella, and Mirugaa has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the cine industry. The 33-year-old has also earned her name in the good books of the fashion police. A glance at the Tollywood beauty’s IG profile will leave you gushing over her glamorous photoshoots. From petite dresses to uber-chic casuals, Raai is a treat for the eyes. The actress also seems to have a special affinity for sensuous swimsuits and her postcard-worthy vacation pictures are proof.

Recently, the Kanchana actress slipped into her holiday boots as she jetted off to an unidentified beach for some fun and relaxation. Ever since, Raai has been teasing us with snippets of her, enjoying the cool waters and bright sun of the undisclosed destination. Not to forget her beach-ready ensemble are totally on fleek.

In the pictures, Raai can be decked up in a dark, teal green off-shoulder ruffled top that she clubbed with a floral-printed knotted wrap-around mauve skirt. Flaunting her toned legs in the risque thigh-high slit hem skirt, the Tollywood diva unlocked her beach baby avatar. Oozing oomph, Raai teamed up her plunging neckline top with a long-chained star-fish neckpiece, a tiered, boho-bangle set, and a silver anklet.

The diva presented a stunning vista as she struck a bunch of appealing poses for the clicks, winning hearts with her killer expressions. She rounded off her look with a pair of funky multi-toned sunglasses and long, open tresses. Raai sank her feet in the golden sand, as the gleaming blue waters of the distant sea brushed her feet.

In the last snap, the Neeya 2 actress struck an impressive stance on a cruise ride. Raai appeared to enjoy the scenic blue view engulfed around her as she soaked in the soft sun, letting her hair down, quite literally.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans left a string of reactions on the Tollywood actress, hailing praises about her. ‘Stunning," “Incredibly Attractiiive," “Gorgeous," and “Queen," were some of the adjectives that Raai was bestowed with. Many others dropped numerous red heart and fire emojis.

This is not the first time Raai has set the temperatures soaring with her bikini-clad avatars. Check out some of her other clicks, where the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in unconventional and pretty swimsuits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raai Laxmi has a couple of projects lined up in her pipeline. She will be seen in director Karri Balaji’s Anandha Bhairavi. She is also a part of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan’s first directorial venture Bholaa. Besides Ajay and Raai, Bholaa also boasts of a cast ensemble of Tabu, Sharad Kelkar, and Harsh Chhaya among others. The upcoming action thriller is expected to hit the theatres on March 30 this year.

