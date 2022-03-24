Inside Kangana Ranaut’s Birthday Celebration

Kangana Ranaut turned 35th on March 23, Wednesday. And, to mark the special day, she paid a visit to Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu, with her family. The actress dedicated her special day to prayers, spirituality and took blessings at the holy shrine.

Kangana has also shared some amazing pictures from her trip on social media. The diva has picked a blue embroidered kurta, embellished red salwar and a yellow dupatta for her special day. In the background, fans also got a glimpse of the beautiful location. Her caption read, “Today, on the occasion of my birthday visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnosevi Ji…With her and my parents’ blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.

In her next post, she has shared pictures where she was praying in front of Bhairo Baba mandir. Explaining the significance behind paying a visit to Bhairo Baba, Kangana wrote, “After Vaishnodevi ji darshan we went for Bhairo Baba darshan…Legend says… Demon Bhairo was chasing young Vaishnodevi for days on end and she ran all the way up to the hill top and from Bhairo’s fear was hiding in the cave (gufa which is the main Darshanshtan) when Bhairo came face to face with the goddess she manifested shakti and beheaded him so violently that his skull fell on another hill top."

“After killing Bhairo devi Vaishno announced that Bhairo was non other than Lord Shiva himself, for her glory he played this role… She also added if anyone wants to access my energy wants to worship me they must also pay respect to Bhairo Baba and worship him as well, where Bhairo Baba head fell his temple was built…," she continued.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli has shared a selfie with Kangana on her Insta Stories. The post came with a sweet birthday wish

