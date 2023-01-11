Inside KGF Star Yash’s 37th Birthday In Dubai; See Pictures

Kannada superstar Yash celebrated his 37th birthday with his friends and family in Dubai on January 8. A bunch of pictures from the celebration have been going viral on social media. The photographs gave us a sneak peek into the party. We also managed to get a glimpse of the gorgeous cake. The two-tier fancy cake appears to be made of chocolate, with Yash’s name written on it in golden colour. One of the snaps featured Yash posing with wife Radhika Pandit, and their son Atharv.

Ahead of his birthday, on January 5, Yash dropped a post dedicated to his fans on Instagram. Calling the fans his “strength," the actor thanked them for showcasing their “love and affection" throughout and especially on his birthday. In the letter, Yash revealed that he is not a “birthday person," but upon witnessing the enthusiasm of fans on his special day, his day becomes even more special.

The actor hinted that he is working on something but it needs more time. So, this year he asked for a special gift from his fans, which is “patience and understanding." The KGF star also informed fans that on his birthday, he will not be in town and hence, will not be able to meet them. He signed off promising that “will make it worth the wait."

His letter read: “To, My fans - my strength, The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fill my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special."

“I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding," he added.

Yash concluded the note saying, “this year on my birthday, I won’t be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait. With love, Yash."

Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, which was a sequel to KGF. The second instalment starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Yash is yet to announce his next project.

