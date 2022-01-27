Inside Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath star Myra Vaikul’s Day on the Sets

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, the famous Marathi show, needs no introduction. It has managed to carve a spot within one year of its release. Particularly, Yash and Neha’s on-screen chemistry has been the highlight of this show. Besides Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere, who enact the roles of Yash Chaudhari and Neha Kamat, Myra Vaikul, the little star, has a separate fan base. Her expressions make this show a worth watching experience. On that note, do you wish to know how Myra’s day in shooting proceeds?

According to a portal, Shreyas has described Myra’s day in a nutshell. He told the portal that Myra greets everyone when she arrives on set. After meeting everyone, she either chats or performs prayers with Shreyas. Although Myra doesn’t know anything about pack-up, she loves to utter this word all of a sudden, Shreyas added.

Besides chatting with Shreyas, Myra also loves making Instagram Reels with him. She also shares a great bond with Prarthana. Have a look at this Reels. Shreyas and Myra are enacting a dialogue from the recently released film Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1.

Now, this one features Myra and Prarthana.

Besides remaining active on television with this serial, Myra also has a YouTube channel. Myra’s popularity can be gauged from the fact that she has more than 2 lakh subscribers. Myra’s parents are constantly encouraging their little one in her endeavours. Myra’s social media accounts are handled by her mother. Have a look at some of the videos from her YouTube channel. We found a video from Myra’s 5th birthday party. The clip starts with Myra enjoying food with her parents. The vlog then proceeds to Myra going to a relatives house. She is welcomed happily by everyone. The video has garnered more than 2.5 lakh views till now

So what do you have to say about Myra?

