Inside Meghana Raj‘s San Francisco Diaries

Actress Meghana Raj, who is known for her roles in films like Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy, Kurukshetra, Yakshiyum Njanum and Raja Huli, has carved a niche for herself in the Malayalam and Kannada film industries. The actress is quite active on social media and often uploads pictures of her late husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja, as well as their son, Raayan, on Instagram.

Recently, Meghana gave fans a sneak peek into her trip to San Francisco, California. The 32-year-old actress made the most of her holiday in the US with her friend and YouTuber, Smitha Deepak. A few days ago, she shared a streak of pictures of herself with Smitha on Instagram.

Along with sharing the photos, she wrote, “To more icecreams at Ghiradelli square, more Chinese food at Chef Chu’s Los Altos, lots of carousel rides at Pier 39 San Francisco, and lots of shopping! Loved every bit of it… can’t wait to see u again!" Meghana also added, “PS: did u want me to put up the disfigured pictures?"

Soon after Meghana’s post surfaced on Instagram, Smitha Deepak was quick to comment expressing that she too missed her. Her comment read, “Awww haha, cute… miss you already."

Check out Meghana Raj’s Instagram post below:

On the career front, Meghana Raj is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, titled Budhivanta 2. Helmed by M Jayaram, the film also stars actors Sonal Monteiro, Upendra Rao and Adithya in the lead roles. Budhivanta 2 marks Meghana’s first movie after the untimely demise of her husband and actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. The late Kannada actor passed away back in June 2020 due to a cardiac arrest.

Meghana was last seen in Prerana Agarwal’s Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy. She essayed the role of Shalini in this Kannada drama film. The film was first premiered at the Banglore International Film Festival in 2020 and was later released theatrically in May 2022.

