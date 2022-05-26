Inside Pics From Karan Johar's Birthday: Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon and Others Share Glimpse of Mega Bash

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in a style. The filmmaker hosted a mega bash which was a star-studded event. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora among others attended the grand party. While all the celebrities were clicked on the red carpet as they arrived for KJo’s, the inside pictures from the party are also being shared on social media.

From Kajol to Malaika Arora and ace designer Manish Malhotra, several celebrities dropped an inside glimpse of Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Kajol dropped a picture with birthday boy Karan and wrote, “All teeth, smiles and glitter. Happy happy birthday @karanjohar. Love u." Raveena Tandon was also seen posing with Saif Ali Khan and Juhi Chawla. In another click, she took a selfie with Rani Mukherji. Manish Malhotra also dropped pictures with Shweta Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor and Gauri Khan among others.

As for the big birthday bash, it was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Birthday boy KJo wore a blingy green tuxedo which he teamed up with a white shirt, a bow tie, and a pair of black pants. Previously, the party’s theme was also revealed which was black and bling. It was designed by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

