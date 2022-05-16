Inside Pictures From Singer Ajay Krishna And Jessy’s Wedding

Playback singer, Ajay Krishna has now tied the nuptial knot with Jessy. The couple got engaged earlier year. The wedding took place as per Tamil and Christian traditions. The couple also threw a grand reception party for family and friends after the ceremonies. The photos of their wedding and reception are now surfacing on the internet and people can’t take their eyes off the beautiful couple.

For the South Indian wedding rituals, Ajay donned a traditional look in a white shirt and a white dhoti with a gold border. Jessy looked mesmerising in her bridal outfit in a dual shade orange saree paired with a heavy embroidered gold blouse. Jessy accessorised her look with traditional temple jewellery. She looked gorgeous in the bridal makeup and well-tied up hair.

For the Christian wedding, Jessy turned heads in a beautiful white wedding gown. She wore a diamond necklace and a head crown to complete her look. Jessy’s bold lipstick gave a tint of colour to her subtle look. At the same time, Ajay wore a blue tuxedo with a white shirt and a blue bow.

Recently, Ajay shared a video on her Instagram handle in which he can be seen unveiling Jessy and gifting her a necklace.

Ajay and Jessy’s reception was a grand affair. Ajay even performed on the day for his wife. Many people have shared glimpses of their reception on their Instagram stories and have congratulated the couple on their big day.

Earlier, photographer Ashokarsh shared the clips of the couple entering the party in style. The newlyweds looked happy and in love as they posed together for the occasion.

For the unversed, Ajay Krishna rose to fame after being part of Vijay TV’s popular singing reality show, Super Singer. After that, he went to playback singing and gave his voice for various films. He is highly active on YouTube and often releases his news songs on his channel.

