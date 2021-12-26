Inside Priyanka Chopra's Christmas Celebration Featuring a Kiss From Nick Jonas and 'Family'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas rang in their Christmas celebration with their ‘family’ of three pooches. In the photo shared by the American pop-star on his Instagram handle, the actress can be sitting on his lap while he places a kiss on her cheeks. Priyanka is all smiles in the photo. Apart from them, the photo features their three pooches- Diana, Gino and Panda. They are posing with a huge Christmas tree in the background and several gifts spread around them.

Nick captioned the photo as, “Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours."

Meanwhile, Priyanka was seen in the recently release film The Matrix Resurrections and she has been getting rave reviews for her performance in the Keanu Reeves film. Impressed after watching his actress wife in the film, Nick recently shared an appreciation post for the team on social media. Nick Jonas, who could not accompany Priyanka to the film’s US premiere in San Fransisco due to work commitments, watched the film recently and congratulated the entire team for “an incredible film".

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr. Madhu Chopra penned a heartfelt note for the actress alongside a gorgeous photo of them to let the world know how proud she is of her daughter. Sharing a picture with Priyanka, Madhu wrote, “Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement," she wrote.

Stating that Priyanka has earned every bit of success, Madhu congratulated and extended best wishes to the actress for the launch of Matrix and all her future endeavors.

