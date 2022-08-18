Inside Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s Birthday Celebration

Celebrity couple Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar rang in their 55th and 65th birthdays on August 16 and August 17, respectively. To make her beloved parents’ birthdays even more special for them, Shriya Pilgaonkar shared an adorable video with them on her Instagram handle. Along with revealing her all-time favourite song from one of her father’s films, Shriya also penned a heartfelt note for Sachin and Supriya on the occasion of their birthdays.

In the video posted by the Mirzapur star, she is heard crooning the evergreen Hindi song Bade Aachche Lagte Hain from Sachin Pilgaonkar’s film Balika Vadhu, which was released back in 1976. The trio is also seen sharing a cute family moment together as Shriya is joined by her parents in the heartwarming video. The 33-year-old actress captioned her Instagram post writing, “This song from papa’s film -Balika Badhu is my all time favourite. Made this special video to celebrate ma’s birthday on 16th Aug and papa’s 17th Aug. #Birthday #Pilgaonkars #leos #BlessedwithBest #DoubleTrouble #Famjam."

Advertisement

Check out Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Instagram post below:

Advertisement

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, several celebrities took to the comments space to shower her, as well as her parents, with immense love. Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “This is sooo adorable !!! wishing both of them a happy birthday!!" Furthermore, while Sonali Bendre commented, “Awwwww give my love n regards," Sayani Gupta expressed, “Oh wowwww! Your father (heart emojis) and cutest mom (heart emojis) really missed my father watching this. Stay blessed all three of you. So precious!"

Advertisement

On the work front, Shriya Pilgaonkar was last seen in the second season of the popular psychological thriller web series, The Gone Game. She shared the screen space with Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi and Arjun Mathur in the Voot Original series. Shriya has a couple of upcoming projects in her kitty. She will next be seen alongside Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta and Neena Gupta in Avishek Ghosh’s Ishq-e-nadaan. The Kaadan actress will also star alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s next, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here