Shahid Kapoor's Birthday Bash: Actor Poses Adorably With Wife Mira, Ishaan-Ananya Steal the Show

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor rang in his 41st birthday on February 25 and the bash was attended by his close industry friends and family. He took to Instagram on Sunday to share a reel that gave a glimpse of the party featuring Mira Rajput, Kunal Kemmu, Mrunal Thakur, Ananya Panday and Shahid’s half brother Ishaan Khatter among others. The party was hosted at Shahid’s sea-facing house. Some of the stills showed Mira holding Shahid close to her. However, rumoured couple Ishaan and Ananya stole the show with their adorable snaps.

Captioning the video, Shahid wrote, “#besttimes."

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter might not have confirmed anything on their dating lives but their cute social media banter and their frequent outings have raised several speculations on their relationship. They co-starred in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli.

On the occasion of his birthday, his wife took to Instagram and penned a sweet post for him. Mira shared pictures of the actor and called him the best dad, friend and husband. The pictures seem to have been taken during the family’s many vacations. In the first picture, Shahid was seen posing for a picture while the sun was setting set behind him. In the second, Shahid was seen holding a cup of coffee and posing on a beach.

Her post came shortly after the birthday boy was seen with Mira and their children in Versova, in Mumbai. Shahid was seen wearing a pair of baggy pants along with a white T-shirt. His hair was tied up into a small pony while he had a mask on. On the other hand, Mira slipped into a floral dress for the occasion. Shahid was seen carrying Misha while Mira carried a sleepy Zain in her arms.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film was slated to release in December 2021 but it was delayed due to rise in Covid-19 cases. The movie is now releasing in April.

